AUTO RACING
11 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway
11:25 p.m. ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, Miami, Fla.
1 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150
2:55 p.m. ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami, Fla.
4 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway
7 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa
5 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
5 p.m. SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
8 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
8 p.m. SECN — LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
11 a.m. SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
1 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
1 p.m. SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
2 p.m. ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
3 p.m. ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
3 p.m. SECN — Georgia at LSU
4 p.m. ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m. PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
6 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford
GENERAL
11 p.m. Cox-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
6:30 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round
5 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
11 a.m. NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races
1:30 p.m. NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby
MLB
1 p.m. BSOK — Detroit at St. Louis
1 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.)
6 p.m. Fox — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia
8 p.m. BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA
2:30 p.m. ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3
7:30 p.m. ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL
6 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City
11:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN)
Noon CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
USFL
Noon Fox — Houston vs. Philadelphia
6:30 p.m. NBC — Memphis at Michigan