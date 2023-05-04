AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4:55 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
11 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
5:40 p.m. APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
6:10 p.m. APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland
8:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m. FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC