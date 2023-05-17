GOLF
10 a.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
12 p.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
12 p.m. ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (11:30 a.m.)
3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m. ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023
7:40 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m. USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United