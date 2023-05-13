AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France (Taped)
1 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400
1 p.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey
BOWLING
Noon;Fox — PBA: The Players Championship, Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
11 a.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska
Noon;SECN — Georgia at Missouri
2 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
3 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round
Noon;CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round
4 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.;PEACOCK — LA Angels at Cleveland
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Miami
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.;ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
NBA
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7
NHL
9 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6
RODEO
Noon;CBS — PBR: The World Finals, Top 15
2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 3
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Monza
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
1:55 p.m.;ESPN — La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol
5 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 a.m.;CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
USFL
11 a.m.;NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia
2 p.m.;Fox — Memphis vs. New Orleans