TV listings for Jan. 3

  • Updated
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5:30 p.m. FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

6 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

6 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

6 p.m. CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

6 p.m. ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

6 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

7 p.m. ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

7:30 p.m. FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

8 p.m. ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

8 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8 p.m. CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

8 p.m. ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

8 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

10 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

4 p.m. ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m. ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends

NBA

7 p.m. BSOK — Boston at Oklahoma City

7 p.m. NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee

NHL

9 p.m. ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN)

1:45 p.m. USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TENNIS

5 a.m. TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m. TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Letter: It's a turnpike

"It’s very difficult to get out of Tulsa, in any direction, that does not involve turnpikes." says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.

