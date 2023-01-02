TV listings for Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5:30 p.m. FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
6 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
6 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
6 p.m. CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
6 p.m. ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville
6 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
7 p.m. ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
7:30 p.m. FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
8 p.m. ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
8 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
8 p.m. CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
8 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
10 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m. ESPNU — Temple at South Florida
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m. ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends
NBA
7 p.m. BSOK — Boston at Oklahoma City
7 p.m. NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee
NHL
9 p.m. ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
1:45 p.m. USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
5 p.m. TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds