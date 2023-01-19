TV listings for Jan. 20-22

FRIDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond
6 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at St. John's
10 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
People are also reading…
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Miami at Dallas
9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers
TENNIS
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 6, Melbourne
SATURDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Miami at Duke
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at George Washington
12 p.m.;CBS — TCU at Kansas
1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Providence
1:30 p.m.;USA — La Salle at Saint Louis
3 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
5 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
5 p.m.;FS1 — TBA
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.;ABC and ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.;NBC — Jacksonville at Kansas City
7:15 p.m.;FOX — NY Giants at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;FOX — Butler at UConn
11 a.m.;FS1 — Butler at UConn
12 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
1 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
12 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Louisville
1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
GOLF
1 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NFL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.;CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo
5:30 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Leeds United
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal