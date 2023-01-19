 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 20-22

  • Updated
FRIDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

6 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

10 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Miami at Dallas

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

TENNIS

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 6, Melbourne

SATURDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN — Miami at Duke

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

11 a.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at George Washington

12 p.m.;CBS — TCU at Kansas

1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Providence

1:30 p.m.;USA — La Salle at Saint Louis

3 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

5 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.;FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ABC and ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.;NBC — Jacksonville at Kansas City

7:15 p.m.;FOX — NY Giants at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;FOX — Butler at UConn

11 a.m.;FS1 — Butler at UConn

12 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

1 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

12 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Louisville

1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

GOLF

1 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NFL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.;CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo

5:30 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Leeds United

10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

