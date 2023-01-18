TV listings for Jan. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
6 p.m.;CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
8 p.m.;CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
10 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara
10 p.m.;ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson
5 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at NC State
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
6 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
8 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
1:30 a.m. (Friday);GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Boston
9 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.;ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
TENNIS
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
9 a.m.;ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.;ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y.