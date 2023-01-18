 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 19

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

6 p.m.;CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

8 p.m.;CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

10 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara

10 p.m.;ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson

5 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at NC State

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

6 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

8 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Friday);GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Boston

9 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.;ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

TENNIS

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

9 a.m.;ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.;ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y.

