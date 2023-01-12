TV listings for Jan. 13-15

Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
6 p.m.;ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron
6 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at Butler
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
8 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois
10 p.m.;FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
People are also reading…
GOLF
2 a.m.;GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
1 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
7 p.m.;TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals
11:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
9 a.m.;ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.
12 p.m.;ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
Saturday
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
11 a.m.;ESPNU — TBA
11 a.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
11:30 a.m.;USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's
12 p.m.;CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
1 p.m.;ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
1 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
1:30 p.m.;USA — St. Bonaventure at Richmond
3 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m.;ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
10 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at Butler
8 p.m.;FS1 — New Mexico vs. UNLV
GOLF
3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
12:30 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.;ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.;FOX — Seattle at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.;NBC — LA Chargers at Jacksonville
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John's at UConn
12 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.;ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
GOLF
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.;CBS — Miami at Buffalo
3:30 p.m.;FOX — NY Giants at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at Cincinnati
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea