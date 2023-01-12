 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 13-15

Friday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

6 p.m.;ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

6 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at Butler

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

8 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

10 p.m.;FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

2 a.m.;GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

1 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.;TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals

11:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

9 a.m.;ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.

12 p.m.;ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

Saturday

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

11 a.m.;ESPNU — TBA

11 a.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

11:30 a.m.;USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's

12 p.m.;CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

1 p.m.;ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

1:30 p.m.;USA — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

3 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.;ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

10 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at Butler

8 p.m.;FS1 — New Mexico vs. UNLV

GOLF

3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

12:30 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.;ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.;FOX — Seattle at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.;NBC — LA Chargers at Jacksonville

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford 

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John's at UConn

12 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.;ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.;CBS — Miami at Buffalo

3:30 p.m.;FOX — NY Giants at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at Cincinnati 

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea 

