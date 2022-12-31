TV listings for Jan. 1

Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at DePaul
2 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland at Michigan
4 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at Tulane
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Georgetown
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier
11 a.m.;SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
Noon;BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
Noon;ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana
1 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham
1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
2 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Illinois
3 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
3 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Auburn
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
5 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m.;NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham
NFL
Noon;CBS — Denver at Kansas City
Noon;Fox — Carolina at Tampa Bay
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Minnesota at Green Bay
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
NHL
4 p.m.;NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida
7 p.m.;ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
7 p.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois
Noon;ABC — The Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue
Noon;ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Cal
4 p.m.;ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Penn St. vs. Utah
NFL
7:30 p.m.;ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at Cincinnati
NHL
1 p.m.;TNT — Winter Classic: Pittsburgh at Boston
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford