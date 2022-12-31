 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 1

  Updated
  • 0

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at DePaul

2 p.m.;ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland at Michigan

4 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois

4:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier

11 a.m.;SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

Noon;BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

Noon;ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana

1 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

1 p.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

1 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

2 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Illinois

3 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

3 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Auburn

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

5 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE

2 p.m.;NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham

NFL

Noon;CBS — Denver at Kansas City

Noon;Fox — Carolina at Tampa Bay

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Minnesota at Green Bay

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL

4 p.m.;NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida

7 p.m.;ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

Monday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois

Noon;ABC — The Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue

Noon;ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Cal

4 p.m.;ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Penn St. vs. Utah

NFL

7:30 p.m.;ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at Cincinnati

NHL

1 p.m.;TNT — Winter Classic: Pittsburgh at Boston

SOCCER (MEN)

11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford

