TV listings for April 18

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 a.m.;NBATV — Zamalek vs. Petro de Luanda

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Espoir Fukash

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona at Creighton

7:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round

MARATHON

7:30 a.m.;USA — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB

10 a.m.;MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2

NHL

8 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Vancouver

8 p.m.;NHLN — Washington at Colorado

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

