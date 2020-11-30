 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU's Collins a Butkus Award semifinalist

TU's Collins a Butkus Award semifinalist

  • Updated

The University of Tulsa’s Zaven Collins was named a semifinalist for the 36th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate linebacker, it was announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Collins is one of 16 semifinalists. Finalists are expected to be announced Dec. 7.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins has earned National Defensive Player of the Week three different weeks this season — once by the Chuck Bednarik Award, once by the Bronko Nagurski Award and once by the Walter Camp Foundation. He also has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week four times in six games this season.

In six games, Collins has totaled 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Last year’s Butkus Award winner was Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

Football Players Photo Day

Zaven Collins, a Hominy native, led a defensive effort that limited one of the nation’s top offenses to 277 yards and snapped running back Chuba Hubbard’s 100-yard game streak at 11. BRETT ROJO, For the University of Tulsa

 Brett Rojo

Up next

No. 25 TU at Navy

2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News