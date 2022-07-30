Tulsa's Top 8: Ranking the top-10 linebackers

1. Coby Tillman

Bixby 6-0 • 232 • Sr.

A returning All-World defensive player of the year finalist. Led the 6AII champion Spartans with 192 tackles, including 106 solo, and had nine sacks last season. Has career totals of 365 tackles, including 198 solo, 14½ sacks and two interceptions. In six playoff games over the past two seasons, has 91 tackles. No. 5 in last summer’s rankings.

2. Patrick Curley

Wagoner 6-2 • 215 • Sr.

Came back from torn knee ligaments that sidelined him for all of 2015 and had 80 tackles, including 12 for losses, a team-high seven sacks and 11 QB pressures for the 4A state champion Bulldogs. Had 11 tackles in the title game against Oologah. As a tight end, had five catches for 90 yards and a TD in the state final. Overall, he had 454 total yards.

3. Mitchell Kulkin

Jenks

6-1 • 210 • Sr.

Had 127 tackles and five sacks last year to help the Trojans post an 11-1 record and reach the 6AI semifinals. Had 15 tackles in a regular-season win over 6AI champion Union and 14 in a win over 6AII champion Bixby. Scored on an interception against Edmond Memorial.

4. Zach Marcheselli

Broken Arrow 6-2 • 195 • Jr.

Had 52 tackles last year, including a season-high 12 in a win over Sapulpa and nine in a playoff loss at Union. Caught five passes for 90 yards, including the winning TD with 7:42 left in a 14-10 victory over Owasso. The 6A state wrestling champion at 195 pounds in 2017.

5. Jason Harris II

B.T. Washington 6-1 • 211 • Sr.

Produced 87 tackles and eight sacks in 10 regular-season games last year to help the Hornets reach the 6AII playoffs. Had 16 tackles against Muskogee and 15 against 6AII champion Bixby. Recorded 98 tackles and four sacks in 2015.

6. Gunter Pearson

Oologah 6-0 • 205 • Sr.

Was No. 8 in last summer’s rankings. Recorded 119 tackles last season for the 4A runner-up Mustangs. In 2015, was second on the Mustangs with 173 tackles and had five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. As a running back last year, rushed for 915 yards and 20 TDs.

7. Karrington Ashley

Muskogee 6-0 • 225 • Sr.

Had 109 tackles to help the Roughers post a 9-2 record and reach the 6AII semifinals last season. Produced 44 tackles in two playoff games. Collected two interceptions in a win over McAlester. Had 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in a win over Ponca City.

8. Bryce Alonso

Bishop Kelley 6-4 • 225 • Sr.

Comets coach J.J. Tappana compares Alonso this summer to where University of Tulsa signee Ryan Patrick was at this time last year. Missed five games last season to a broken foot. Had three sacks in a season-opening win over Edison. Produced a season-high 11 tackles in the 5A quarterfinals against Ardmore.

9. John Connor

Holland Hall 5-10 • 190 • Sr.

Had 174 tackles last season to help the Dutch reach the 2A quarterfinals in its first year of OSSAA eligibility. At tailback, had 89 rushes for 572 yards and five TDs. Produced 24 tackles plus five carries for 115 yards and three TDs in a 38-14 victory at Chouteau.

10. Hayden Cramer

Sand Springs 6-0 • 200 • Jr.

Had a team-leading 110 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two sacks to help the Sandites reach the 6AII semifinals last year. Recorded 12 tackles in a first-round win at Midwest City. Had 11 tackles and an interception in a semifinal loss against Bixby.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World