Tulsan who founded advisory firm to be inducted into OSU Spears School of Business Hall of Fame

A longtime Tulsa entrepreneur has been selected as an 2021 inductee into the Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business Hall of Fame.

Melinda Stinnett, who founded the professional advisory firm Stinnett & Associates in 2001, will be honored in a ceremony this fall along with 2021 Outstanding Young Alumni Haley Keith and Steven Propester.

Each year the business school recognizes exceptional graduates. The Spears School of Business Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet is Nov. 12 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.

"We are delighted to induct Melinda Stinnett into our hall of fame," Ken Eastman, dean of Spears Business, said in a statement. "She has built a tremendous company, which continues to grow. Additionally, Melinda has been an active supporter of Spears Business, OSU and other philanthropic organizations. She is a wonderful person, and we are proud to have her in our hall of fame."

Managing director of Stinnett & Associates, Stinnett has three decades of experience as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor. In 2017, Stinnett was named Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration and was named to the Journal Record’s 2020 list of "50 Making a Difference."