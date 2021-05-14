Tulsan who founded advisory firm to be inducted into OSU Spears School of Business Hall of Fame

A longtime Tulsa entrepreneur has been selected as an 2021 inductee into the Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business Hall of Fame.
Melinda Stinnett, who founded the professional advisory firm Stinnett & Associates in 2001, will be honored in a ceremony this fall along with 2021 Outstanding Young Alumni Haley Keith and Steven Propester.
Each year the business school recognizes exceptional graduates. The Spears School of Business Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet is Nov. 12 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
"We are delighted to induct Melinda Stinnett into our hall of fame," Ken Eastman, dean of Spears Business, said in a statement. "She has built a tremendous company, which continues to grow. Additionally, Melinda has been an active supporter of Spears Business, OSU and other philanthropic organizations. She is a wonderful person, and we are proud to have her in our hall of fame."
Managing director of Stinnett & Associates, Stinnett has three decades of experience as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor. In 2017, Stinnett was named Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration and was named to the Journal Record’s 2020 list of "50 Making a Difference."
After graduating from OSU, the Stillwater native spent 12 years working in public accounting before launching her firm. For nine years she worked in the Tulsa office of Arthur Andersen, becoming audit senior manager. She also served as staff auditor for Price Waterhouse in Phoenix.
The 2021 Outstanding Young Alumni honorees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame banquet for significant service and achievement reached early in their professional careers.
"Each year we are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of our younger alums," Eastman said in a statement. "Haley Keith and Steven Propester are two great examples of what our graduates can achieve."
Keith earned an MBA from Spears Business in 2017. As a student in the OSU Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Scholars Program, Keith was involved in a project which led to the 2018 founding of the technology startup MITO Material Solutions with fellow OSU student, and now husband, Kevin Keith.
Haley, CEO of MITO Material Solutions CEO, and her husband, a graduate of the OSU College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, competed in collegiate business plan competitions across the country with guidance from School of Entrepreneurship faculty. She was awarded the Courageous Women in Entrepreneurship Award at the Rice University Business Plan Competition in 2017.
Propester graduated in 2008 with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting before passing the CPA exam. He began his career with the Oklahoma City office of Grant Thornton, where he found his passion for performing audits and technical accounting for energy industry clients across the country.