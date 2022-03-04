Tulsa World Opinion: The craziness of our Legislature

It's an election year, so some wild stuff is going on.
Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette break it all down.
Plus, a discussion on transgender athletes.
The "People's Convoy," one of several planned U.S. trucker convoys modeled after Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine and mask mandates, is planning two stops in Oklahoma over the weekend.
Admiral Twin reports that the film lineup for 2022 look strong with many major releases.
Average salaries will range from $64,430 at a proposed factory in Pryor to $125,000 at a planned technology hub in Tulsa.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
Canoo CEO confirms $300 million incentives number from state for Pryor factory
The work will involve combining the checkout area with QT Kitchens, a company spokeswoman says.
Tours of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., will be available March 1-5 in exchange for a $5 donation (tours will be $25 after grand opening week).
A 42-story commercial tower, a multipurpose outdoor stadium, hotels and locally owned businesses are among the features proposed by the two developers still vying for the project.
An estimated 300 trucks participated in the convoy, which exited at the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and departed Monday at 8 a.m.
For the first time, eight Tulsa-area restaurants were among the James Beard Foundation nominees, with three up for awards that would earn them the title of best in the nation. Here are some ordering suggestions.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Lady Lorton, a well-maintained midcentury modern home available as an Airbnb, is owned by Christy and Dustin Thames.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.