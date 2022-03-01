 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom: Why Church Studio opening matters

  Updated
  • 0

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel gives the story behind his story about the reopening of the historic Church Studio in Tulsa, which was home to musician Leon Russell at the height of his fame. He and Editor Jason Collington talk about why this matters and what it means to the long history of music in Tulsa.

Related content: Restored Church Studio ready to debut 50 years after Leon Russell's purchase

