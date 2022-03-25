 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Oklahoma’s 14 most beautiful places to visit

This month’s Tulsa World Magazine tells you where to go to see the beauty Oklahoma has to offer. Editor Jason Collington talks with Scene and Tulsa World Magazine Editor Nicole Marshall Middleton about the cover story and what else is featured, including the 20 iconic Tulsa foods to eat and a profile on former NFL player and Tulsan Felix Jones and what he is trying to do at the Brady Mansion to right some wrongs.

See all the stories in this month’s magazine at tulsaworldmagazine.com. The magazine is also available in the Sunday, March 27, Tulsa World print edition and free in more than 100 locations around Tulsa.

