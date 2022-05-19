PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FORECAST
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's PGA Championship weather forecast for Friday.
Friday
It will be windy and warm, once again. We will see highs in the upper-80s with a south wind gusting to 40 mph at times, especially in the morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected ahead of the front. Thankfully, it looks like the rain chances will hold off until later in the evening. We have a slight chance for seeing a few stronger to severe storms overnight.
7 a.m.: Windy, partly cloudy, 75°
11 a.m.: Breezy, 83°
3 p.m.: Few clouds, warm, 89°
7 p.m.: Partly cloudy, 88°
-- Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World