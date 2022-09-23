Tulsa World Magazine fall edition comes out Sunday

The fall edition of the Tulsa World Magazine comes out Sunday and features our annual list of 50 things you should do, see, eat and experience this year.

We also have a compelling interview with Oklahoma actor and Academy Award winner Wes Studi. Find out why Studi is the original “Reservation Dog” in his interview with Jimmie Tramel.

This edition also has a story by Jacob Factor about the legacy of former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, who is still making news years after her 2010 death.

Find out what is new in the Bixby River District, whether pecan farmers will have a good crop for your holiday pie supply and more in the fall edition.

