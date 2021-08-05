Tulsa World Fall Photo Day set for Aug. 18 at Memorial High School

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Memorial Veterans Arena (5840 S. Hudson Ave.).
Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five-to-eight athletes.
They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.
Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.
This comes as Oklahoma now has one of the highest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the nation as cases have quickly climbed in recent days. Oklahoma health leaders, meanwhile, say the worst may yet be to come since Oklahoma trails much of the country in getting residents vaccinated.
In only a month, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine up to then what took four months to hit in October 2020 — when Trump's coronavirus task force advised Gov. Kevin Stitt that "many preventable deaths" were happening in Oklahoma.