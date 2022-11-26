Tulsa women dominate South Carolina St. 92-57

The Tulsa women’s basketball team earned a dominating 92-57 win against South Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the USF Thanksgiving Classic in San Francisco.

The Golden Hurricane was led in scoring by by Maya Mayberry's 27 points, Temira Poindexter added 12 and Maddie Bittle scored 11, while nine other players scored for TU.

Tulsa jumped out to a 13-3 lead at the 5:52 mark, climbed to a 19-point advantage (31-12) with just 56 seconds to play and had a 31-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Tulsa’s 55 points in the first half was the most scored in a half by the Golden Hurricane in school history.

The Golden Hurricane climbed to a game-high 38-point lead (91-53) with 3:43 to play in the contest and claimed the 35-point victory, 92-57.

Tulsa travels to Pittsburgh to face Duquesne at 5 p.m. on Thursday.