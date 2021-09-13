Tulsa VA medical complex to get $4 million from Tulsa County's COVID relief allocation

Tulsa County said Monday it has committed $4 million from its $126.5 million American Rescue Plan allocation to the Veterans Affairs hospital under development in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa County said the funds will be spent on project infrastructure.

“Tulsa County is proud to join many public and private partners, including The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, to support this expansion and improve health outcomes for our nation’s veterans, as well as those in our community experiencing a mental health crisis,” Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee said in a written statement.

“My fellow commissioners and I are working diligently to place ARP funding where it is needed most in our community. This proposed project lifts the standard of care for all Tulsans but specifically improves outcomes for our most at-risk Tulsa County residents,” Sallee said.

The $175 million complex on Houston Avenue between Third and Sixth Streets is expected to include a psychiatric facility, a 58-bed medical/surgical hospital in the former Kerr-Edmondson state office buildings and a new parking garage to be built by the city of Tulsa.