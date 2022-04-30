Tulsa Transit offering free bus service in May, June on fixed routes

Like most every other public transit system across the country, Tulsa Transit took a hit when COVID-19 emerged in early 2020.

And it’s still hurting.

Scott Marr, Tulsa Transit general manager, said ridership has declined from 200,000 boardings a month pre-Covid to 120,000 boardings currently. In an attempt to turn that trend around — and to remind people of the benefits of public transportation — Tulsa Transit is offering free fares in May and June on all fixed routes.

The deal does not apply to Tulsa Transit’s LIFT service.

“We want to figure out a way we can increase our ridership while capitalizing on the high gas prices, so offering free rides to our community can help with that,” Marr said. “Gas prices have affected everybody differently, so this will give our community an option to park their car and try transit.”

Marr said his research has shown that individuals who drive to work everyday can save thousands of dollars a year by taking the bus instead. A roundtrip ticket on Tulsa Transit is typically $3.50.

“The driver is going to greet you and you’re going to hop on the bus, and then you decide where you want to go,” Marr said.

Depending on the route, Tulsa Transit buses operate from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Marr said, with plenty of connections to get customers anywhere in town they want to go.

“Our service has connectability,” he said. “Connectability means if you are trying to get downtown from Broken Arrow, you can take one bus and connect to another one and get to where you need to be.”

Tulsans who are new to Tulsa Transit can find a complete list of bus routes at www.tulsatransit.org. Another option is to download the GoPass app.

“And you can type in your address and where you want to go, and it is going to give you the best solution; it’s going to give you multiple solutions,” Marr said.

Tulsa Transit has recently begun to see its ridership rise, Marr said, but the hope is to get back to the numbers the transportation service had pre-Covid — and maybe even pick up some first-time customers along the way.

“It’s really simple: Give us a try and let us take the wheel is what we’re trying to accomplish.”

For more information about the free fares, call 918-582-2100.

