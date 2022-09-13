Tulsa Tech students honor 9/11

BUILDING A MEMORIAL TO 9/11
Tulsa Tech masonry instructor Chauncey Kila combines a history lesson with masonry skills to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Each year his students start the fall semester by collaborating in designing, planning and building a wall to honor the lives lost.
This is the 19th year that students have begun the school year with this project, and this year, there’s a new addition: Adam Wheat’s welding program is creating a bench to go along with the tribute wall.