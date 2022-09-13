 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa Tech students honor 9/11

  • 0

BUILDING A MEMORIAL TO 9/11

Tulsa Tech masonry instructor Chauncey Kila combines a history lesson with masonry skills to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Each year his students start the fall semester by collaborating in designing, planning and building a wall to honor the lives lost.

This is the 19th year that students have begun the school year with this project, and this year, there’s a new addition: Adam Wheat’s welding program is creating a bench to go along with the tribute wall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert