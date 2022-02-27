Tulsa spring football notebook

Wide Open

Tulsa's 2022 football team returns over 3,200 career passing yards from redshirt senior quarterback Davis Brin. To whom Brin will throw the ball is a question TU coach Philip Montgomery looks to find clarity during TU's 15-practice spring schedule.

TU's spring practice schedule kicks off Tuesday, March 1 on Skelly field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Josh Johnson, TU's 2021 leading pass-catcher who declared his NFL draft eligibility Dec. 21 via Twitter, leaves Montgomery with 83 catches, 1,114 receiving yards and six touchdowns to replace. The departure of Sam Crawford Jr., a graduate transfer to Rice who caught 27 passes for 472 yards in 2021, increases the necessity for TU to establish the best among its returning receiving corps this spring.

"If you look at the receiver spot with Keylan (Stokes) and (JuanCarlos Santana) coming back, those are the guys with the most experience, guys that we can really build around," Montgomery says., "guys that know and have been on the game field and got a lot of reps and have been in a lot of different situations."