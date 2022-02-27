 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa spring football notebook
Tulsa spring football notebook

  Updated
Wide Open

Tulsa's 2022 football team returns over 3,200 career passing yards from redshirt senior quarterback Davis Brin. To whom Brin will throw the ball is a question TU coach Philip Montgomery looks to find clarity during TU's 15-practice spring schedule.

TU's spring practice schedule kicks off Tuesday, March 1 on Skelly field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Josh Johnson, TU's 2021 leading pass-catcher who declared his NFL draft eligibility Dec. 21 via Twitter, leaves Montgomery with 83 catches, 1,114 receiving yards and six touchdowns to replace. The departure of Sam Crawford Jr., a graduate transfer to Rice who caught 27 passes for 472 yards in 2021, increases the necessity for TU to establish the best among its returning receiving corps this spring.

"If you look at the receiver spot with Keylan (Stokes) and (JuanCarlos Santana) coming back, those are the guys with the most experience, guys that we can really build around," Montgomery says., "guys that know and have been on the game field and got a lot of reps and have been in a lot of different situations."

Santana, a graduate student, caught 51 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He caught a 37-yard desperation heave from Brin against Tulane to send the Golden Hurricane to overtime against the Green Wave in 2020. TU went on to defeat Tulane 30-24 in double overtime.

Also a graduate, Stokes made appeared in four games in 2021 before an injury sidelined him the remainder of the season. In 2020, Stokes led the Hurricane with 644 receiving yards, hauling in 46 catches en route to second-team all-American Athletic Conference recognition.

"Those two guys, from an experience standpoint, will be the guys kind of leading it, but we feel like we've got good pieces to kind of fit in and around that part of it," Montgomery says.

Graduate student Ezra Naylor II returns for the Hurricane this Spring. He caught 33 passes and three touchdowns last season.

