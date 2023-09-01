Tulsa Season Opener Recap Juwan Lee Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cardell Williams drive TU in Kevin Wilson debutBreaking down TU’s season-opening victory over UAPB Golden Hurricane routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff in season opener Bill Haisten's TU prediction: Hurricane go 7-5 People are also reading… Wagoner woman, 30, killed in head-on crash early Wednesday Walters issues video with new demands for Tulsa Public Schools ‘Still haunts me to this day’: Butch Jones recalls OU and Baker Mayfield’s epic comeback against Tennessee in 2015 Bill Haisten: Understandable circumstances, but the demise of Bedlam is sickening Zach Bryan releases new album Letter: When Oklahoma education ranks 49th, the problem isn't just with Tulsa Public Schools Terms of Gist's separation released with incoming superintendent's employment agreement Utica Square restaurant Queenie's cooking up 40th anniversary celebration City leaders moving forward with plans to build a convention hotel downtown Opinion: State Superintendent Ryan Walters failed his reading homework on Tulsa Public Schools Jenks falls to Edmond Santa Fe on final play of game Mayor Bynum on Gist's departure: 'I hate it for Tulsa Public Schools' City Hall Steak & Cocktail, Italian eatery in Santa Fe Square among new McNellie's Group new restaurants Oklahoma downsizes state fleet; 655 vehicles to be sold Six observations from Bentonville's shutout of Broken Arrow Reduction in self-destruction remains priority Photos: TU defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in season opener juwan.lee@tulsaworld.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Juwan Lee Tulsa World Assistant Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Juwan Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wagoner woman, 30, killed in head-on crash early Wednesday Her car struck a pickup head-on, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. That driver, who was wearing a seat belt, survived the collision. Walters issues video with new demands for Tulsa Public Schools "Anything published by the Oklahoma State Department of Education outside what was discussed as part of (Thursday's) motion — we don’t know wh… ‘Still haunts me to this day’: Butch Jones recalls OU and Baker Mayfield’s epic comeback against Tennessee in 2015 Jones reflected on the memorable 2015 game in Knoxville where the Sooners erased a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit and triumphed 31-24 in double o… Bill Haisten: Understandable circumstances, but the demise of Bedlam is sickening I’m heartbroken by the demise of Bedlam as an annual exercise, and I’m astonished that so many people don’t seem particularly bothered to see … Zach Bryan releases new album The Oologah music artist is wrapping up his sold out tour. A news release said 2024 tour dates are coming soon.