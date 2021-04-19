In 1921, Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. But in a span of just more than 12 hours, the thriving community known as Black Wall Street was wiped out by white mobs.

Businesses, homes and churches were burned as 35 blocks of Greenwood were destroyed. Although 37 deaths were confirmed in the Tulsa Race Massacre, as many as 300 people are believed to have been killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were homeless.

Here's a look back at what happened and why, 100 years later, along with historical documents and actual newspaper coverage from 100 years ago of the Tulsa World and the Tulsa Tribune.