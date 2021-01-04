Tulsa Public Schools could get $50M to $60M in additional COVID-19 relief funds

The Tulsa school district could receive “somewhere between $50 (million) and $60 million” from the COVID-19 relief funds Congress recently approved, Superintendent Deborah Gist told school board members Monday.

“These two relief packages combined, we’re very grateful for them,” Gist said, referencing the new funds and the earlier CARES Act that brought about $16 million to TPS. However, she said, “It is really only about two-thirds of what was offered previously to education (during the Great Recession of 2008-09), when the only crisis we had to manage was a fiscal crisis.”

“It’s important for us to not feel like we’ve solved this problem. The president-elect (Joe Biden) has talked about this as a down payment, as a first step,” she said of the expected funds, which she said allocated more than $50 billion for prekindergarten through 12th grade education.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gist said, has created public and mental health crises along with financial problems and education impacts that will require “significant recovery for our children” even as distance learning continues.

Tulsa Public Schools is projected to begin resuming in-person learning Jan. 25 after opting to push back the plans in November once the seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 450.