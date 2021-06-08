Tulsa Public Schools bond package passes

Along with thanking voters, Roby encouraged Tulsans to stay involved with the bond development and oversight process.

“I would encourage people to continue to be engaged, whether it is in oversight of these packages, working with their school board representatives or when it comes time to develop the next bond package,” he said.

“Stay engaged. Just because the election day has passed doesn’t mean that the engagement has to go down.”

Citing TPS’ declining enrollment and disagreements with the district’s decision to remain in distance learning for more than a semester, the Tulsa County Republican Party formally opposed the proposal and co-hosted a rally outside the Education Service Center on Monday evening.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page late Tuesday, the party leaders said they would continue to call for accountability from TPS leadership and for a forensic audit of the district’s finances.

After the polls closed Tuesday evening, Gist acknowledged the concerns raised by Tulsa County Republican Party leadership.