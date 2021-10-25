Tulsa police officer shot in wrist near 61st and Peoria; manhunt ensues

A Tulsa police officer has been shot in the wrist, and police are searching the area southwest of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue for the assailant.

Police dogs and a helicopter are being used in the search of the area between 61st and 66th streets from Peoria to Riverside Drive, and 61st Street is blocked to traffic from Peoria to Riverside.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg asked people in the area to be mindful that the shooter, who might be handcuffed, also might be armed and should be considered dangerous.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. at a convenience store on the southwest corner of 61st and Peoria. Tulsa Police Department media specialist Preston Jones confirmed that an officer had been shot in the wrist.

Meulenberg said an altercation occurred inside the R&R Food Store and that the officer handcuffed a suspect. When they got outside, two other men, also considered suspects, were there, and during a subsequent altercation, a gun was discharged and the officer was shot in the wrist.

The suspect who was handcuffed might also have been shot, Meulenberg said. That man ran away to the south still in handcuffs. Meulenberg said he might be armed and is possibly injured.