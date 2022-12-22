 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tulsa Oilers Football signs former NFL running back Josh Robinson

  • 0
OSU Football 2013 (copy)

Mississippi State running back Josh Robinson (34) battles for yardage as Oklahoma State's  Shaun Lewis defends during the 2013 Advocare Texas Kickoff at Reliant Stadium in Houston STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Former Indianapolis Colts and Mississippi State running back Josh Robinson signed with Tulsa Oilers Football on Thursday.

Robinson spent 2022 with Fan Controlled Football, where he won a championship with the Zappers, a team that included Johnny Manziel and Terrance Williams. 

Oilers head coach Marvin Jones coached Robinson briefly with the Omaha Beef in Champions Indoor Football.

"Josh is strong and fast as a runner," Jones said in a news release. "He has a great attitude and does whatever you ask of him as a player. He has the potential to be great in this league."

Robinson, who is 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds, is nicknamed "Bowling Ball." He was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and had 72 rushing-receiving yards on 23 touches in five games with the Colts.

People are also reading…

At Mississippi State, Robinson played with current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In 38 career games, Robinson had 1,997 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as he averaged 6.2 yards per carry — tying the school record. In 2014, he rushed for 197 yards in a win over then-No. 8 LSU and 198 in a win against Kentucky. He was an All-SEC second-team selection with 1,203 rushing yards.

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced the signing of quarterback Bobby Froehlich, who passed for 10 TDs and rushed for three in four games for the CIF's Rapid City Marshals in 2021-22.

"A very good class of seniors in the Tulsa area this year for major college football:" Ahead of early signing, Barry and Dean talk about how locals will fare at the college level.

"Bobby has an excellent release," Jones said. "He is a big body that can make throws in all situations."

Froehlich played college football at Wittenberg, where he passed for 2,762 yards and 19 TDs in 22 games over three seasons.

Oilers Football's first Indoor Football League season starts in March.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert