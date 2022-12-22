Tulsa Oilers Football signs former NFL running back Josh Robinson

Former Indianapolis Colts and Mississippi State running back Josh Robinson signed with Tulsa Oilers Football on Thursday.

Robinson spent 2022 with Fan Controlled Football, where he won a championship with the Zappers, a team that included Johnny Manziel and Terrance Williams.

Oilers head coach Marvin Jones coached Robinson briefly with the Omaha Beef in Champions Indoor Football.

"Josh is strong and fast as a runner," Jones said in a news release. "He has a great attitude and does whatever you ask of him as a player. He has the potential to be great in this league."

Robinson, who is 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds, is nicknamed "Bowling Ball." He was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and had 72 rushing-receiving yards on 23 touches in five games with the Colts.

At Mississippi State, Robinson played with current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In 38 career games, Robinson had 1,997 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as he averaged 6.2 yards per carry — tying the school record. In 2014, he rushed for 197 yards in a win over then-No. 8 LSU and 198 in a win against Kentucky. He was an All-SEC second-team selection with 1,203 rushing yards.

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced the signing of quarterback Bobby Froehlich, who passed for 10 TDs and rushed for three in four games for the CIF's Rapid City Marshals in 2021-22.

"Bobby has an excellent release," Jones said. "He is a big body that can make throws in all situations."

Froehlich played college football at Wittenberg, where he passed for 2,762 yards and 19 TDs in 22 games over three seasons.

Oilers Football's first Indoor Football League season starts in March.