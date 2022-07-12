Tulsa native Bill Hader up for four Emmy Awards

Tulsa native Bill Hader received four nominations, three of which are for his work on the series "Barry," for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

Hader is nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of a hitman who begins questioning his life choices when an assignment to kill someone in Los Angeles leads him instead into the classroom of an eccentric acting teacher, played by Henry Winkler, who is also up for an Emmy Award for his performance.

Hader has previously won this award in 2018 and 2019. He is also nominated as a writer and director of episodes of "Barry," as well as earning a nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the show "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"Barry" is up for a total of 14 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Winkler and Anthony Carrigan, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing.

The HBO series "Succession" scored the most nominations this year, with 25, followed by "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" with 20 nominations each.

The comedies "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" each earned 17 nominations, followed by the provocative HBO drama "Euphoria" with 16.

In addition to "Barry," shows this year with 14 nominations are "Dopesick," "Severance," and "Squid Game."

"Reservation Dogs," the FX series co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award winner Taika Watiki that is set and shot in Oklahoma, received no nominations.

For a complete list of nominees: emmys.com

