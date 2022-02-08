Tulsa men fail to limit Pirates from 3

“We didn’t play well defensively in the second half,” Haith said. “There’s some guys that aren’t competing on that end of the floor… I thought we did in the first half.”

A charge call against Jeriah Horne proceeded ECU’s game-winning shot and gave the Pirates possession. Tulsa coach Frank Haith believed the defender’s foot was inside the semicircle, but the call stood after an official review, prompting a chorus of boos throughout Reynolds Center.

After trailing by seven with under four minutes to go, a Darien Jackson two and subsequent Jeriah Horne 3-pointer put the Hurricane down two. A pair of Darien Jackson free throws and an expert spin-move by Horne captured the lead for TU, 70-68 with with 1:37 left in regulation.

Darien Jackson had a chance at the last shot, but the potential tying layup attempt was batted away and looted by a swarm of Pirates defenders as the clock expired.

“I thought (Darien) had a really good look at it, you know, it was tough play at the rim. No call,” Haith said.