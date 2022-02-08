Tulsa men fail to limit Pirates from 3

Tulsa suffered a 73-71 decision to East Carolina to drop to 1-10 in conference play Tuesday night at Reynolds Center — the Golden Hurricane's seventh single-digit loss in 11 American Athletic Conference matches.
Trailing one, Vance Jackson capped a 6-11 night from the 3-point line with a go-ahead triple to establish the last lead for the Pirates with 11 seconds to go.
“(Curtis Haywood II) was on me from the jump, so I couldn’t really go into my shot, so I knew I was taller than him, I knew I was going to get a shot off,” Jackson said. “It was just a matter of him falling for my pump fake, and you know, Kobe (Bryant) Mentality.”
The Pirates shot 9-14 from the 3-point line during the second half against TU, which entered the game last in the American Athletic Conference in opposing field goal and 3-point percentage, as the Pirates overcame TU’s 5-point halftime advantage.
“We didn’t play well defensively in the second half,” Haith said. “There’s some guys that aren’t competing on that end of the floor… I thought we did in the first half.”
A charge call against Jeriah Horne proceeded ECU’s game-winning shot and gave the Pirates possession. Tulsa coach Frank Haith believed the defender’s foot was inside the semicircle, but the call stood after an official review, prompting a chorus of boos throughout Reynolds Center.
After trailing by seven with under four minutes to go, a Darien Jackson two and subsequent Jeriah Horne 3-pointer put the Hurricane down two. A pair of Darien Jackson free throws and an expert spin-move by Horne captured the lead for TU, 70-68 with with 1:37 left in regulation.
Darien Jackson had a chance at the last shot, but the potential tying layup attempt was batted away and looted by a swarm of Pirates defenders as the clock expired.
“I thought (Darien) had a really good look at it, you know, it was tough play at the rim. No call,” Haith said.
Horne led all Hurricane with 18 points, Rey Idowu scored 16, and Sam Griffin and Darien Jackson had 12 apiece. TU shot 50% to ECU’s 51% from the field, but the Pirates attempted nine more shots and 10 more 3-pointers than the Hurricane.