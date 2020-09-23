Tulsa man sues state after wrongful murder conviction resulting in imprisonment for 28 years
- Samantha Vicent
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At a news conference, Police Chief Wendell Franklin said he disagreed with the court-ordered release of the videos because of the trauma the incident has put upon officers and his belief that the videos are "evidence that should be played out in court."
- Updated
"The Bradshaw Bunch" spotlights the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his family as they interact on his ranch in Thackerville.
- Updated
Carrie Underwood took home the top prize and earned a compliment from Barbara Mandrell.
- Updated
“It would not be uncommon for some of these defendants to move as much as a pound of meth at a time into this area," an OBN spokesman said after the Okemah-area bust.
- Updated
Prosecutors acknowledged shortly after David Ware was charged that the death of a police officer while on duty is among the aggravating factors in state law for death-penalty consideration.
- Updated
Designed for the 55-and-older demographic, it is an intentional neighborhood for aging in place.
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
- Updated
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
- Updated
Mark L. Berry, who was to be sworn in Oct. 1, is accused of giving false information about graduating from high school.
'Get back to some kind of normalcy': New alert map for Tulsa responds to timeliness, discrepancy woes
- Updated
The Tulsa Health Department is launching its own COVID-19 hazard guidance in a color-coded map broken down by ZIP code to more quickly inform residents of risks using the latest local data.
"Democrats want someone to lead who has integrity, honesty and morals," said Bartlesville resident Judy Harrington.