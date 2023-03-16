Tulsa is hosting the 2023 American Kennel Club National Agility Championship at Expo Square, with events open to spectators Friday through Sunday.

The contest inside Expo Square's Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex will showcase 1,284 dogs representing 96 breeds from 47 states and Canada, Germany and Belgium.

The agility contest involves off-leash dogs with their handlers negotiating a timed obstacle course. More than 2,000 attendees are expected, with a total economic impact of over $1.8 million, according to Tulsa Regional Tourism.

Sessions run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Go to akc.org for more.

