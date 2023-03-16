Bee, a 5-year-old Shetland sheepdog, runs an agility course with her handler, Jennifer Crank of Murfreesboro, Tenn., during warm ups at the 2023 American Kennel Club National Agility Championship at Expo Square on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Massage therapist and Canine Care of North Texas owner Julianne Booth (right) massages Caymen, a 7-year-old border collie, at Expo Square on Thursday while owner Nannette Nance of Rogers, Arkansas, reassures the dog.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Joyful, a 10-year-old Brittany, practices with her owner, Andrea Lee of Syracuse, New York, on Thursday before the 2023 AKC National Agility Championship begins Friday at Expo Square.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Flux, a 7-month-old border collie from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, watches dogs run agility courses during Thursday's warms ups at the AKC National Agility Championship at Expo Square. Flux is owned by Antje Logan and Byron Rouse.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Nikki, a 10-year-old miniature American shepherd, runs an agility course with her owner, Jeanette Ivie of Newbury Park, California, during 2023 AKC National Agility Championship warms ups at Expo Square on Thursday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Fizz, a 12-year-old border collie, waits for his owner, Deb Goodheart of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to give him a treat while walking past vendors at the 2023 AKC National Agility Championship at Expo Square on Thursday.
Tulsa is hosting the 2023 American Kennel Club National Agility Championship at Expo Square, with events open to spectators Friday through Sunday.
The contest inside Expo Square's Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex will showcase 1,284 dogs representing 96 breeds from 47 states and Canada, Germany and Belgium.
The agility contest involves off-leash dogs with their handlers negotiating a timed obstacle course. More than 2,000 attendees are expected, with a total economic impact of over $1.8 million, according to Tulsa Regional Tourism.
Sessions run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Go to akc.org for more.
Photos: Warm ups at AKC National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
031723-tul-nws-dogcontest-p5
031723-tul-nws-dogcontest-p6
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
American Kennel Club National Agility Championship
Jimmie Tramel, Grace Wood and James Watts talk Alley Cat Ranch. Dubbed the "largest multipurpose adult playground in the state," it will have …
1 of 6
Bee, a 5-year-old Shetland sheepdog, runs an agility course with her handler, Jennifer Crank of Murfreesboro, Tenn., during warm ups at the 2023 American Kennel Club National Agility Championship at Expo Square on Thursday.
Massage therapist and Canine Care of North Texas owner Julianne Booth (right) massages Caymen, a 7-year-old border collie, at Expo Square on Thursday while owner Nannette Nance of Rogers, Arkansas, reassures the dog.
Flux, a 7-month-old border collie from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, watches dogs run agility courses during Thursday's warms ups at the AKC National Agility Championship at Expo Square. Flux is owned by Antje Logan and Byron Rouse.
Nikki, a 10-year-old miniature American shepherd, runs an agility course with her owner, Jeanette Ivie of Newbury Park, California, during 2023 AKC National Agility Championship warms ups at Expo Square on Thursday.
Fizz, a 12-year-old border collie, waits for his owner, Deb Goodheart of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to give him a treat while walking past vendors at the 2023 AKC National Agility Championship at Expo Square on Thursday.