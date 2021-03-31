Tulsa Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic at River Spirit Expo to move to Expo Square Pavilion

The Tulsa Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to three new locations, and the clinic that has been at the River Spirit Expo will be moving to the Expo Square Pavilion on Friday.

The new clinics will start April 5 at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave., the Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave, and the North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Any Oklahoman 16 years or older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.

The clinic at the Expo Square Pavilion will be there through April 21 to complete all remaining second-dose appointments that have already been scheduled for those who received their first dose at Expo Square.

Beginning April 5, all new appointments scheduled through the state's online portal will be offered at the Tulsa Health Department locations. Individuals will be able to select from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.