Tulsa Health Department begins offering CVOID-19 vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds

Most adolescents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Tulsa Health Department.

After getting authorization to use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 through 15, the Health Department will start administering the vaccine to people in that age group on Thursday.

Vaccinations were already available to people age 16 and older.

“We welcome the opportunity to expand the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccine to more community members,” said THD Executive Director Bruce Dart.

“The Tulsa Health Department and local health care providers have administered more than 417,595 doses in Tulsa County. By expanding eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds, we will be able to prevent more infections, hospitalizations and deaths within our community.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available by appointment at several Tulsa Health Department locations, and appointments can be made at vaccinate918.com.

Those age 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

Parents can also take their adolescents to the Community Vaccination Center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.