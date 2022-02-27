 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa football combine breakout
0 Comments

Tulsa football combine breakout

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa's 2021 football team will be well-represented at the 2022 NFL Combine starting Tuesday.

Josh Johnson, a 5-foot-11 receiver; Chris Paul, a 6-foot-4 tackle; and Tyler Smith, a 6-foot-6 tackle will compete at the annual scouting event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams will be present to observe over 300 NFL draft prospects.

"You look at what our program has been able to do," TU football coach Philip Montgomery said. "You know, we've had guys drafted in each of the last several years. I see that same scenario again happening this year."

Johnson appeared in 34 games in three seasons for TU, recorded six games with 100-plus receiving yards and racked up 2,108 receiving yards in a Golden Hurricane uniform.

Paul started 38 games in four seasons, both at guard and tackle, for the Hurricane. He was named a second team all-American Athletic Conference selection in 2020.

Smith started 23 games at TU and was named a freshman all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic in 2020.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert