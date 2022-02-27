Tulsa football combine breakout

Tulsa's 2021 football team will be well-represented at the 2022 NFL Combine starting Tuesday.

Josh Johnson, a 5-foot-11 receiver; Chris Paul, a 6-foot-4 tackle; and Tyler Smith, a 6-foot-6 tackle will compete at the annual scouting event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams will be present to observe over 300 NFL draft prospects.

"You look at what our program has been able to do," TU football coach Philip Montgomery said. "You know, we've had guys drafted in each of the last several years. I see that same scenario again happening this year."

Johnson appeared in 34 games in three seasons for TU, recorded six games with 100-plus receiving yards and racked up 2,108 receiving yards in a Golden Hurricane uniform.

Paul started 38 games in four seasons, both at guard and tackle, for the Hurricane. He was named a second team all-American Athletic Conference selection in 2020.

Smith started 23 games at TU and was named a freshman all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic in 2020.

