Tulsa Fire Department staffing levels also hit by pension market wins
070121-tul-nws-fireside-p1

A firefighter prepares to pin a badge on a new recruit during a past Tulsa Fire Academy graduation ceremony. About 20 spots are budgeted for an August firefighters academy class, and an additional grant should fund more hires in the next six months.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World

Similar to the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa Fire Department is seeing a wave of retirements as pension market wins provide the perfect timing for a potential retiree’s exit.

 “Our current retirement rate is about double what it is for a normal year,” said Matt Lay, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 176. 

During a City Council committee meeting in early June, the Tulsa Fire Department reported 31 vacancies with another 30 to 35 employees expected to retire within the next 90 days.

The city’s firefighters have been working at a “very high operational tempo” among several “disruptive factors” since the historic flooding Tulsa saw in 2019, Lay said. Water rescues and clean-up morphed almost directly into COVID-19 uncertainty.

“COVID changed every aspect of our lives, but we couldn’t stop,” Lay said. “We can’t socially distance; we can’t not run to patient calls. We had a very high rate of exposure and infection among our members.”

That led to stress and worry on the home front, with firefighters unsure about what they were exposing their families to.

The pandemic also postponed an academy class, which means the department is approaching 18 months since the last. The lack of inflow coupled with double the outflow of employees makes for a department running short-staffed, which could mean firefighters pulling double shifts of 48 hours.

“That’s obviously not sustainable for the long term,” Lay said.

Firefighter Andy Little, spokesman for TFD, said the department currently has 697 firefighters out of an authorized strength of 724. Accounting for the expected retirements, the department could see closer to 90% staffing in the coming months.

Unlike the police side, the Fire Department rarely struggles with recruiting, Little said.

About 20 spots are budgeted for an August academy class, and an additional grant should fund more hires in the next six months, Little said.

The hiring process can be lengthy, but Little’s hopeful that this upcoming class will help get the department back on track.

“We’re certainly not where we’d like to be,” he said.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

