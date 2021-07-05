Tulsa Fire Department staffing levels also hit by pension market gains

The pandemic also postponed an academy class, which means the department is approaching 18 months since the last one. The lack of new firefighters coupled with double the outflow of retirees makes for a department running short-staffed. That could mean firefighters pulling double shifts of 48 hours.

“That’s obviously not sustainable for the long term,” Lay said.

Firefighter Andy Little, spokesman for TFD, said the department currently has 697 firefighters out of an authorized strength of 724. Accounting for the expected retirements, the department could see closer to 90% staffing in the coming months.

Unlike the police side, the Fire Department rarely struggles with recruiting, Little said.

About 20 spots are budgeted for an August academy class, and an additional grant should fund more hires in the next six months, Little said.

The hiring process can be lengthy, but Little is hopeful that this upcoming class will help get the department back on track.

“We’re certainly not where we’d like to be,” he said.

