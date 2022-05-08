Tulsa Drillers update: Drillers sweep doubleheader finale at Wichita

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa — TBD, Frisco — TBD.

Sunday's games

After dropping the first three games of a repeatedly weather-delayed road trip, the Tulsa Drillers salvaged the final day of the series with a doubleheader sweep at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas by scores of 7-4 and 6-5.

Game one was a back-and-forth affair. Jacob Amaya led off the game for the Drillers with a triple to right field and scored when Michael Busch grounded out to first base, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Bobby Miller made his fifth start of the season and worked his longest outing, going 4⅔ innings, throwing 79 pitches and allowing three runs. Miller allowed a tying run in the second inning, before the Drillers scored on an Andy Pages sacrifice fly in the third that brought the score to 2-1.

Miller ran into trouble in the fifth inning after striking out the first two batters. He followed up with consecutive walks and exited the game after reaching his pitch limit. Those runners scored when reliever Jose Adames gave up a single to Spencer Steer that put Tulsa down 3-2.

The Drillers' Ryan Ward answered with a sixth-inning home run to tie the game, and after the Wind Surge responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, the Drillers rallied with four runs in the seventh to blow the game open.

Hunter Feduccia struck first with a solo home run to tie the game. Amaya brought the second run across with an RBI single, and James Outman hit a two-RBI triple to give the Drillers a 7-4 lead. Nick Robertson earned his first save of the season by putting the Wind Surge down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Tulsa won game two with early power. Outman blasted a three-run homer to right field in the third inning. After one Wichita run, Amaya followed with a two-run homer in the fourth to increase the Drillers' lead to 5-1.

Michael Grove got the start on the mound and was in control throughout his four innings, allowing one run on two hits and dropping his ERA to 2.76, the lowest among Drillers starters.

Wichita plated two runners in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but Busch drove in Brandon Lewis on a sixth-inning single that provided necessary insurance for the Drillers.

Game 1

TULSA 7, WICHITA 4

Tulsa;101;001;4;--;7;8;1

Wichita;010;021;0;--;4;7;0

Miller, Adames (5), Drury (6), Robertson (7) and Feduccia; Vallimont, Sammons (4), Angulo (7), Klimek (7) and Williams. W: Drury (2-0). L: Angulo (2-1). HR: Tulsa, Ward (9), Feduccia (3).

Game 2

TULSA 6, WICHITA 5

Tulsa;003;201;0;--;6;5;0

Wichita;001;022;0;--;5;7;0

Grove, Leasure (5), Jimenez (6), Dodson (7) and Betts; Legumina, Cruz (3), Sisk (5), Schulfer (7) and Isola. W: Jimenez (1-0). L: Legumina (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Outman (6), Amaya (7); Wichita, Martin (1), Helman (4).