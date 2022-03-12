Tulsa designer premieres cassette wallet activation at South by Southwest 2022

Tulsa is sending one of its best and brightest to this year’s South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, next week.

Entrepreneur and designer Owen Rendel is the mind behind a Cassette Wallet, which involves the repurposing of old cassette tapes. Rendel takes the old tapes, hollows them out and uses them to hold cards.

The Cassette Wallet came about out of necessity — Rendel took it upon himself to create the best wallet for his own everyday use. His natural creativity led to the construction of a cassette tape as a wallet, and as Rendel began carrying the wallet around Tulsa while running errands, others began to notice, inspiring Rendel to create more wallets to sell to others.

Rendel credits his inventive nature to the artists he’s surrounded by in the Tulsa community.

“Being surrounded by Tulsa’s creative community, and collaborating with creative people, only makes me more creative,” Rendel said. “These people not only build me up, but also call attention to places of growth where a project or idea can be improved upon. This is crucial to the making process, and through our connections, we just make each other stronger.”

Simply constructing the Cassette Wallet, however, was not enough for Rendel. Desiring an interactive experience for potential customers, Rendel purchased a vending machine and came up with the idea to fill it with cassette wallets to dispense to customers.

Rendel’s products will be shown at the South by Southwest Conference, and attendees will have the opportunity to use the vending machines to purchase their own cassette wallets after the machines are activated.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture to make this experience at South by Southwest a reality,” Rendel said. “This cassette activation dovetailed perfectly into their incredible representation of Tulsa music at their events in Austin, and I’m looking forward to further showcasing all of the creativity and talent Tulsa has to offer together on a global stage.”

For more information about Rendel, visit owenrendel.webflow.io.

