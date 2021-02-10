Tulsa County, Restore Hope Ministries join forces to provide rent and utility funds

The Tulsa County Commission has approved an initial round of funding to help county residents with rent and utility funding.

Tulsa County CARES is partnering with Restore Hope Ministries to provide CARES funding for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide emergency assistance to families or individuals who face eviction or utility shutoff.

To qualify, Tulsa County residents will have to show a loss of income because of COVID-19 and an inability to make payments.

“When we originally received CARES funding last spring, Tulsa County identified several crucial spending priorities,” County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee said. “In addition to feeding the hungry and keeping small business employers from shutting their doors, we decided there is no better use of funds than helping families stay in their homes.

“This program will target some of the most vulnerable and most financially affected people in our county," Sallee said. "We have great partners who enable us to leverage funds to serve our residents efficiently.”