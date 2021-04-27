 Skip to main content
Tulsa County DA 'evaluating' whether to seek modification of Michael Bever's life terms amid new Supreme Court ruling
Tulsa County DA 'evaluating' whether to seek modification of Michael Bever's life terms amid new Supreme Court ruling

  • Updated
United States Supreme Court decision in Jones v. Mississippi

“The United States Supreme Court rendered a decision which clarified the standard upon which murder defendants who are under the age of 18 should be evaluated when it comes to sentencing. Specifically, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unnecessary to determine a murderer under 18 was “permanently incorrigible” in order to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. This is a significant ruling because the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals adopted the “permanently incorrigible” standard just prior to the completion of the Michael Bever jury trial. Mr. Bever was charged along with his brother Robert Bever with murdering five members of their immediate family and nearly killing a sixth. The jury in the Michael Bever case was instructed that he had to be found “permanently incorrigible” in order to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Our office will review the Supreme Court’s ruling to evaluate whether we have any avenue to revisit his sentence, which was five life sentences (with the possibility of parole). I have long stated that I do not believe that he should ever be released from prison based upon his role in the deaths of his family members. If there is a judicial path to reconsider his sentences, we will pursue it. Certainly, based upon this ruling I believe the Oklahoma legislature should enact legislation to correspond Oklahoma’s murder sentencing laws with the Supreme Court’s pronouncement.”

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

