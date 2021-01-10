Tulsa clinic's chief medical officer pens letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, pleading for more action

For 9 months, Dr. Jeffrey Galles has been one of the men and women within Hillcrest Healthcare System managing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Utica Park Clinic’s chief medical officer, Galles worked with his counterparts to keep the system staffed amid contact tracing efforts and keeping up treatment for a growing deluge of patients. More recently, he has helped coordinate vaccination plans for phases 1 and 2 within the health care system.
Early in the pandemic, Galles saw state and federal leadership downplay and critically underestimate COVID-19’s impact. Each reactionary step taken at varying levels of government left Galles wondering if anyone else saw the virus for what it was: a hammer swinging down on the state faster than leadership could or cared to move.
“As we began to see the development of a vaccine and see more of these tools we could use to impact patients’ outcomes, then I got frustrated with the lack of transparency across the health field,” Galles said. “We heard that the states were doing things, but we didn’t really have a lot of input into those decisions and didn’t have a lot of feedback from the state.
“The big trigger was what’s happening in our nursing homes, what’s happening in our communities and why aren’t we getting the vaccine out to those places that are the highest risk?”
Then on New Year’s Day, what had been theoretical became painfully personal when Galles’ father, Gerald, died from COVID-19 at an Ardmore veterans center. The Army veteran who served after the Korean War was 83 and hadn’t seen his son in nine months.
Galles decided he couldn’t work quietly in the trenches anymore.
On Jan. 2, Galles penned a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt in which he said the governor’s pleas for “personal responsibility” haven’t worked. Galles forwarded the letter as a letter to the editor to the Tulsa World on Friday.
“These efforts alone have not contained this pandemic and Oklahoma’s health care systems are at their breaking point,” Galles wrote. “Our hospitals are full and our staff are both physically and emotionally exhausted.
“Unfortunately, like so many others, I watched the tragedy of my father’s death unfold in an emergency department, because the hospital was already full of COVID patients. I fear our darkest days are still ahead of us.”
A request for comment from Stitt’s office had not been returned as of Sunday.
In an interview with the Tulsa World on Saturday, Galles said he stands by his letter.
Galles doesn’t claim to be a public health expert and doesn’t expect the governor or other elected leaders to be experts, either. But state leadership has to readily and comprehensively back up, rather than direct, public health, Galles said.
“What we expect them to do is surround themselves with people who know and understand these processes,” Galles said. “I think Bruce Dart has been a really good example of someone who understands the needs but needs the support.
“What I hope is that the governor sits down with the leadership and says ‘What do you need from me?’ ... He needs to give these people the authority to do what’s right and provide them with the capital and resources that need to be present to create a vaccination program where all of our nursing homes are vaccinated in the next 30 days.”
Galles said the state’s rollout of its vaccination appointment portal is further evidence leadership has “been following rather than leading” despite having had months to prepare for a vaccine’s arrival.
With the vaccine here but in limited supply, Galles said the right step now is to build and plan now for when it’s readily available so that there isn’t a bottleneck in the system.
“What we really would like to see is what is the infrastructure needed to deploy 100,000 vaccine doses a week?” Galles said. “That’s a public health army in addition to all of the private organizations. ... None of us are really seeing a good outline of what would accomplish those goals.”
