Tulsa clinic's chief medical officer pens letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, pleading for more action

“What we expect them to do is surround themselves with people who know and understand these processes,” Galles said. “I think Bruce Dart has been a really good example of someone who understands the needs but needs the support.

“What I hope is that the governor sits down with the leadership and says ‘What do you need from me?’ ... He needs to give these people the authority to do what’s right and provide them with the capital and resources that need to be present to create a vaccination program where all of our nursing homes are vaccinated in the next 30 days.”

Galles said the state’s rollout of its vaccination appointment portal is further evidence leadership has “been following rather than leading” despite having had months to prepare for a vaccine’s arrival.

With the vaccine here but in limited supply, Galles said the right step now is to build and plan now for when it’s readily available so that there isn’t a bottleneck in the system.

“What we really would like to see is what is the infrastructure needed to deploy 100,000 vaccine doses a week?” Galles said. “That’s a public health army in addition to all of the private organizations. ... None of us are really seeing a good outline of what would accomplish those goals.”