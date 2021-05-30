Tulsa Changemakers offer up projects at pitch nights

After a semester of asking questions, students from across Tulsa and Union public schools are asking for an assist to improve their community.

Organized by Tulsa Changemakers, teams from 23 schools across Tulsa participated in three virtual pitch nights over the month of May to lay out what they need from the community at large to improve an aspect of the world around them.

Since January, elementary, middle and high school student teams have conducted listening campaigns in their communities and initiated projects in response to the feedback received.

The projects launched by the students covered a range of topics, including mental health, animal welfare and homelessness.

Presenting in both English and Spanish, the team from Tulsa Honor Academy Middle School laid out their plans to start a Green Club, or Club Verde, which would build and maintain a community garden.

The idea came in response after the four THA students surveyed almost 250 friends, family and classmates about the environment and their knowledge of climate change.

Although the group has secured donated plants and soil, they still need financial support to purchase wood for the garden beds.