Tulsa Ballet to hold children's auditions for 'Nutcracker'

  Updated
The Nutcracker

Fabian Raschitor and Michael Paradiso, playing the roles of the Mouse King and the Nutcracker, in Tulsa Ballet's 2021 production of "The Nutcracker."

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa Ballet is holding auditions for children's roles in "The Nutcracker" at the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education Brookside Campus.

Audition times are Friday, Sept. 9 from 5:45– 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2–4 p.m. There is an audition fee of $20.

Children ages 6 to 17 are invited to audition for roles including Baby Hawks, Mice, Soldiers, Angels, Sweets, Pudding Cakes, Toy Horses and Party Scene Children. There are specific requirements for some of the roles.

Performances of "The Nutcracker" will be during the weekends of Dec. 9-23. Tickets start at $25 at tulsaballet.org.

Last year, Tulsa Ballet presented a new version of "The Nutcracker" with new sets, costumes and choreography. The premiere broke all ticket records.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

