Tulsa Ballet to hold children's auditions for 'Nutcracker'

Tulsa Ballet is holding auditions for children's roles in "The Nutcracker" at the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education Brookside Campus.

Audition times are Friday, Sept. 9 from 5:45– 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2–4 p.m. There is an audition fee of $20.

Children ages 6 to 17 are invited to audition for roles including Baby Hawks, Mice, Soldiers, Angels, Sweets, Pudding Cakes, Toy Horses and Party Scene Children. There are specific requirements for some of the roles.

Performances of "The Nutcracker" will be during the weekends of Dec. 9-23. Tickets start at $25 at tulsaballet.org.

Last year, Tulsa Ballet presented a new version of "The Nutcracker" with new sets, costumes and choreography. The premiere broke all ticket records.