Tulsa Athletic advances to NPSL semifinals with win at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Abou Diallo and Titus Grant scored midway through the second half to lead Tulsa Athletic past the top-seeded Jacksonville Armada U23 2-0 on Saturday night in the NPSL South Regional finals before more than 1,000 fans at Jangro Stadium.

Bryson Reed had his third shutout of the playoffs. Tulsa Athletic will host a NPSL semifinal match Saturday.

Diallo snapped the scoreless tie in the 69th minute on header for his team-high ninth goal of the season. Two minutes later, Grant scored his first goal of the season.

Reed made a diving save to keep the match scoreless in the 30th minute and had another key save in the 77th minute. He added three saves in the final 10 minutes.

The Armada played without leading scorer Alexandros Ierides, who received a red card in the South Region semifinals.