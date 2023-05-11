More than a dozen drive-in movie theaters once lit up night skies in and around Tulsa. Then the golden age of drive-ins faded and the Admiral Twin was left as a sole reminder.

Good news for drive-in fans: One of those abandoned drive-in theaters is back in operation.

Tee Pee Drive-In, which operated in Sapulpa from 1950 through 1999, has been revived with a retro playground and new amenities, including trailers that have been transformed into Airbnbs.

For information and showtimes, go to teepeedrivein.com.