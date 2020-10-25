Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27: Game stats

Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27
Oct. 30, 2010 – South Bend, Indiana
Attendance: 80,795
Temperature: 58. Television: NBC.
Tulsa 12 6 7 3 – 28
Notre Dame 13 7 7 0 – 27
First quarter
TU: Damaris Johnson 9 pass from G.J. Kinne (Kevin Fitzpatrick kick), 9:48
ND: Michael Floyd 10 yard pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick blocked by TU’s Cory Dorris), 6:13
TU: Curnelius Arnick two-point return of a blocked extra-point attempt, 6:13
TU: FG, Kevin Fitzpatrick 37, 2:59
ND: Cierre Wood 23 pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 1:21
Second quarter
ND: Michael Floyd 4 pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 8:10
TU: Shawn Jackson 66 interception return (G.J. Kinne pass failed), :37
Third quarter
ND: Cierre Wood 6-yard pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 8:47
TU: Damaris Johnson 59-yard punt return (Kevin Fitzpatrick kick), 4:59
Fourth quarter
TU: FG, Kevin Fitzpatrick 27, 3:23.
Team stats
Total yards: Tulsa 399, Notre Dame 458.
Rushing yards: Tulsa 203 (5.2 average), Notre Dame 124 (5.2 average).
Passing: Tulsa, G.J. Kinne 18-of-34, 196 yards, one TD, no interception; Notre Dame, Tommy Rees 33-of-54, 334 yards, four TDs, three interceptions.
Third-down conversions: Tulsa 6-of-16, Notre Dame 3-of-14.
Penalties: Tulsa 12 for 133 yards, Notre Dame seven for 46 yards.
