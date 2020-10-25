 Skip to main content
Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27: Game stats

TU upsets Notre Dame

The scoreboard of Notre Dame 27 and TU 28 after defeating Notre Dame in South Bend, IN on Oct 30, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27

Oct. 30, 2010 – South Bend, Indiana

Attendance: 80,795

Temperature: 58. Television: NBC.

Tulsa 12 6 7 3 – 28

Notre Dame 13 7 7 0 – 27

First quarter

TU: Damaris Johnson 9 pass from G.J. Kinne (Kevin Fitzpatrick kick), 9:48

ND: Michael Floyd 10 yard pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick blocked by TU’s Cory Dorris), 6:13

TU: Curnelius Arnick two-point return of a blocked extra-point attempt, 6:13

TU: FG, Kevin Fitzpatrick 37, 2:59

ND: Cierre Wood 23 pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 1:21

Second quarter

ND: Michael Floyd 4 pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 8:10

TU: Shawn Jackson 66 interception return (G.J. Kinne pass failed), :37

Third quarter

ND: Cierre Wood 6-yard pass from Tommy Rees (David Ruffer kick), 8:47

TU: Damaris Johnson 59-yard punt return (Kevin Fitzpatrick kick), 4:59

Fourth quarter

TU: FG, Kevin Fitzpatrick 27, 3:23.

Team stats

Total yards: Tulsa 399, Notre Dame 458.

Rushing yards: Tulsa 203 (5.2 average), Notre Dame 124 (5.2 average).

Passing: Tulsa, G.J. Kinne 18-of-34, 196 yards, one TD, no interception; Notre Dame, Tommy Rees 33-of-54, 334 yards, four TDs, three interceptions.

Third-down conversions: Tulsa 6-of-16, Notre Dame 3-of-14.

Penalties: Tulsa 12 for 133 yards, Notre Dame seven for 46 yards.

