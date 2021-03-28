Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre, chapter four: The story that set Tulsa ablaze

The fact is, remarkably little is known about these two central characters in the drama that was about to unfold. This is particularly true of Page. Unnamed in initial reports that referred to her as an “orphan” working her way through business college, she was later identified as a fifteen-year-old divorcée from Kansas City who had come to Tulsa while the dust settled on the ruins of a brief and unhappy marriage. Rowland is described by various sources as the biological son of David and Alice “Ollie” Rowland; the adopted son of Dave and Ollie; their biological grandson; and their adopted grandson. The only Richard or Dick Rowland in the city directories of the period was white, but Dave and Ollie did have a sixteen-year-old John Roland living with them at the time of the 1920 census. “John Roland” is listed as a grandson born in Texas. Damie Rowland, Dave and Ollie’s daughter, said in her 1972 interview that Dick Rowland’s real name was Jimmy Jones, that she had taken him off the streets in Vinita when he was a small boy, and that he was born in Arkansas. Alice Andrews, who had just turned nineteen that fateful morning, told interviewer Eddie Faye Gates in the 1990s that Dick Rowland — and she referred to him by that name — was the son of David “Dad” Rowland and was a “well-off boy” who “didn’t have to work” but did. Robert Fairchild told Gates that he “knew Dick when he was a star football player at Booker Washington High School. He had a reputation of being a ‘good-looking ladies’ man.’ ” Dick Rowland is generally identified as a bootblack (a person employed to polish boots and shoes), but sometimes as a delivery boy. There is a suggestion, but no more than that, that he may have also been engaged in less honorable pursuits. So elusive is the truth about Dick Rowland and Sarah Page that even the one thing history has been most sure of, that they were together in an elevator in downtown Tulsa on the morning of May 30, 1921, is sometimes disputed.